Google employees form labour union in United States amid protests in recent years

  • More than 200 employees and contractors at Google parent Alphabet have formed a union to promote workplace equity and ethical business practices
  • Thousands of people at Alphabet have criticised Google’s handling of sexual harassment complaints, its work with the US military and other issues

Updated: 11:02am, 5 Jan, 2021

Google site reliability engineer Laurence Berland addresses fellow employees about how the company put him on administrative leave, during a rally near a Google office in San Francisco, California, US on November 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
