Google site reliability engineer Laurence Berland addresses fellow employees about how the company put him on administrative leave, during a rally near a Google office in San Francisco, California, US on November 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google employees form labour union in United States amid protests in recent years
- More than 200 employees and contractors at Google parent Alphabet have formed a union to promote workplace equity and ethical business practices
- Thousands of people at Alphabet have criticised Google’s handling of sexual harassment complaints, its work with the US military and other issues
