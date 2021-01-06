The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS

Smartphones

Tech /  Big Tech

Apple supplier Murata expects half billion 5G smartphones in new year, as brands rush to replace Huawei

  • Murata Manufacturing, the world’s biggest maker of ceramic capacitors, says major smartphone brands are rushing to grab supply capacity once taken by Huawei
  • Apple, Samsung Electronics and Chinese rivals Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are among the brands vying to secure components for their devices

Topic |   Smartphones
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:49am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE