The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Smartphones
Apple supplier Murata expects half billion 5G smartphones in new year, as brands rush to replace Huawei
- Murata Manufacturing, the world’s biggest maker of ceramic capacitors, says major smartphone brands are rushing to grab supply capacity once taken by Huawei
- Apple, Samsung Electronics and Chinese rivals Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are among the brands vying to secure components for their devices
