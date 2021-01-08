Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s self-driving electric car still at early stage, sources say, as more ex-Tesla staff added to project
- Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous, electric vehicle, according to people with knowledge of the efforts
- The company has also recruited dozens of ex-Tesla hardware and self-driving car engineers to join the project
