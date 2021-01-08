Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters
Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters

Apple

Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s self-driving electric car still at early stage, sources say, as more ex-Tesla staff added to project

  • Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous, electric vehicle, according to people with knowledge of the efforts
  • The company has also recruited dozens of ex-Tesla hardware and self-driving car engineers to join the project

Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:04am, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters
Cupertino, California-based technology giant Apple aims to eventually ship an autonomous, electric vehicle. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE