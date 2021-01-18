Google is facing several suits alleging it abused its dominance of the internet search business or otherwise broke antitrust law. Photo: Reuters
Google says Texas’ suit claiming unfair advertising sales practices ‘misleading’
- In December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a complaint about Google’s advertising technology business
- Google argues that its rates are fair, the marketplace is open and that it does not favour a single partner
