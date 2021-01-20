Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Alibaba
Alibaba founder Jack Ma delivers video speech to China’s rural teachers in first public appearance in three months
- Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, makes his first public appearance after nearly three months of being out of public view
- Ma told teachers that he has been ‘learning and thinking’, according to a report published by an official local news service
