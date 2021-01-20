Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout

Alibaba

Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba founder Jack Ma delivers video speech to China’s rural teachers in first public appearance in three months

  • Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, makes his first public appearance after nearly three months of being out of public view
  • Ma told teachers that he has been ‘learning and thinking’, according to a report published by an official local news service

Topic |   Alibaba
Jane ZhangZhou Xin
Jane Zhang and Zhou Xin

Updated: 12:51pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Jack Ma seen at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE