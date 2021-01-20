A merchant displaying payment services offered by Apple Pay, Ant Group’s Alipay, WeChat Payment, QQ Payment of Tencent, and UnionPay at a store in Guangzhou on May 11, 2017. Photo: SCMP
China’s central bank defines monopoly for the first time in antitrust curb of world’s largest online payment services market
- Any non-bank service provider with half of the market for online transactions, or two entities with a combined two-thirds share, could be subject to antitrust probes, according to draft rules by the People’s Bank of China
- Three providers with three-quarters of the market would also set off the antitrust alarm
