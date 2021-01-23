In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP
In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance was China biggest tech deal maker in 2020 as education, health care boost overall value of tech investments

  • Out of 604 acquisitions in China’s new economy sector, ByteDance led with nine deals in fields ranging from entertainment to health care
  • The next three most active tech deal makers were Tencent Holdings, JD.com and Alibaba Group Holding, with eight, six and five acquisitions respectively

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP
In 2020 ByteDance bought nine companies in fields ranging from entertainment and advertising to education and health care. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE