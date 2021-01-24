Huawei is aiming to replicate its success in smartphones, but this time in a new field: smart vehicles. Photo: Handout
Huawei moves into smart vehicles as US sanctions stymie 5G and semiconductor ambitions
- Huawei’s ambitions became more obvious last November when the company merged its smart vehicle business into the consumer segment that handles smartphones
- The telecoms specialist is up against fierce competition from rival Chinese tech giants eyeing the same opportunity in smart vehicles and autonomous driving
