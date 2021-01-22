NetEase office building in Beijing is closely located with a range of major internet companies in China, including Tencent and ByteDance. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase Beijing employee tests positive for Covid-19, company orders staff to work from home: local media
- Chinese gaming giant NetEase has reportedly asked staff at its Beijing office to work from home after an employee tested positive for Covid-19
- NetEase’s Beijing office is near those of several other major Chinese internet companies including Tencent and ByteDance
