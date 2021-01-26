The short video-sharing platform Kuaishou stand is seen one day before the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30, 2020. Photo: VCG/VCG
Kuaishou has changed the daily lives of many Chinese people but will the short video app prove a good investment?
- Kuaishou is set for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that would be the city’s biggest in over a year
- Short video app has offered a place to shine online for millions of underdogs but investors have to gauge if it can turn this appeal into sustainable profits
