The flags of Taiwan and chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co are displayed next to the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters The flags of Taiwan and chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co are displayed next to the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
The world is dangerously dependent on Taiwan for semiconductors

  • Taiwan’s role in the world economy largely existed below the radar, until it came to recent prominence as the car industry suffered shortfalls in chips
  • By dominating the outsourcing of chip production, Taiwan is potentially ‘the most critical single point of failure in the entire semiconductor value chain’

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:51am, 27 Jan, 2021

