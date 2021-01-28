SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE
SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Shanghai adds advanced chip production to its 2021 priority list along with Tesla, digital currency

  • Shanghai authorities did not elaborate on what foreign technologies would be needed to achieve 12-nm mass production or which companies will take the lead
  • However, it is likely that SMIC will be put in charge of the project as it can produce chips at the 14-nm and 12-nm nodes ‘without serious problems’, said an analyst

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE
SMIC is likely to be the company the Shanghai government turns to for its ambitious plan to roll out mass production of 12-nanometre chips this year, according to an analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE