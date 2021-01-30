A Mi 5G smartphone by Xiaomi Corp on display inside the AliExpress plaza retail store, operated by Alibaba Group Holding, in Barcelona on January 13, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi sues in US court to overturn Donald Trump’s ban on investing in world’s third-largest smartphone maker
- Xiaomi sued in the US District Court of Columbia, naming the Biden administration’s Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as defendants
- The US Department of Defence designation of Xiaomi’s affiliation with the People’s Liberation Army is ‘unconstitutional’ as ‘it deprives Xiaomi of its liberty and property rights without due process of law’, according to the firm’s filing
