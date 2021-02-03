Alibaba Cloud, China's largest cloud computing infrastructure services provider, is the digital technology and intelligence backbone unit of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout Alibaba Cloud, China's largest cloud computing infrastructure services provider, is the digital technology and intelligence backbone unit of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout
Alibaba says its cloud computing business holds tremendous potential as China picks up pace on digitalisation drive

  • Alibaba Cloud posted its first profit before interest, tax and amortisation during the three months ended December
  • Alibaba operated the world’s fourth-biggest cloud computing service in the quarter ended September, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud, according to a ranking by Canalys

Jane Zhang and Minghe Hu
Jane Zhang and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 9:09am, 3 Feb, 2021

