Alibaba Cloud, China's largest cloud computing infrastructure services provider, is the digital technology and intelligence backbone unit of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Handout
Alibaba says its cloud computing business holds tremendous potential as China picks up pace on digitalisation drive
- Alibaba Cloud posted its first profit before interest, tax and amortisation during the three months ended December
- Alibaba operated the world’s fourth-biggest cloud computing service in the quarter ended September, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud, according to a ranking by Canalys
