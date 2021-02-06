E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and short video-sharing app operator Kuaishou Technology made significant gains in the first week of February. Photos: Bloomberg
Inside China Tech: Big week for Alibaba, Kuaishou’s trading debut pops and the firm powering social-media hit Clubhouse
- Alibaba pushes US$5 billion bond sale on the back of strong quarterly financial results and affiliate Ant Group’s overhaul plan
- Kuaishou eyes new opportunities and challenges after its blockbuster trading debut in Hong Kong
Topic | China technology
