Chinese billionaire entrepreneur and engineer Frank Wang Tao founded Shenzhen-based DJI, known as the Apple of the drone industry, in 2006. Photo: Handout Chinese billionaire entrepreneur and engineer Frank Wang Tao founded Shenzhen-based DJI, known as the Apple of the drone industry, in 2006. Photo: Handout
Will Chinese drone giant DJI fly the friendly skies under Joe Biden’s watch?

  • Shenzhen-based DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, has been caught in the crossfire of deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing
  • Concerns remain about how Chinese-made drones can potentially be used in the US as a Trojan Horse for intelligence-gathering and espionage

Yujie XueMasha Borak
Updated: 9:00am, 6 Feb, 2021

