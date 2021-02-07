Long-time Amazon Web Services chief executive Andy Jassy discusses an initiative during the Amazon.com subsidiary’s re: Invent 2019 conference in Las Vegas. Jassy will take over as parent Amazon’s new chief later this year, when founder Jeff Bezos assumes the role of executive chairman. Photo: AP
Retail-to-cloud giant Amazon’s new CEO faces five challenges
- Regulators around the world are calling for more scrutiny of Amazon and other Big Tech companies’ business practices
- Amazon has a lot of room to grow in e-commerce, but it is facing increased competition from big retailers like Walmart
Topic | Amazon
Long-time Amazon Web Services chief executive Andy Jassy discusses an initiative during the Amazon.com subsidiary’s re: Invent 2019 conference in Las Vegas. Jassy will take over as parent Amazon’s new chief later this year, when founder Jeff Bezos assumes the role of executive chairman. Photo: AP