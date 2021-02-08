Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings operates the fourth-largest business-to-consumer platform in China’s e-commerce market. Photo: Shutterstock
China slaps online retailer Vipshop with US$464,000 fine amid increased scrutiny of Big Tech
- The State Administration for Market Regulation assessed the fine on Vipshop for unfair competition after launching an investigation last month
- Tencent-backed Vipshop posed no objection to the fine and promised to rectify its business practices
Topic | E-commerce
