China slaps online retailer Vipshop with US$464,000 fine amid increased scrutiny of Big Tech

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation assessed the fine on Vipshop for unfair competition after launching an investigation last month
  • Tencent-backed Vipshop posed no objection to the fine and promised to rectify its business practices

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Feb, 2021

Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings operates the fourth-largest business-to-consumer platform in China’s e-commerce market. Photo: Shutterstock
