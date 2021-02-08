Taiwan is seeing booming overseas demand for semiconductors and other hi-tech products driving exports and company profits. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Taiwan’s exports hit record-high US$34.3 billion in January on 5G, holiday demand
- Exports above US$30 billion a month have been the ‘new normal’ for the past few months, according to Taiwan’s Finance Ministry
- That has been driven by strong demand for 5G equipment and high-performance computing
