Qualcomm continues to collaborate with major Chinese telecoms companies in 5G development projects, despite trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Qualcomm teams up with ZTE, China Mobile for 5G positioning
- Qualcomm, ZTE and China Mobile are expected to present the results of their latest joint initiative this year
- High-precision positioning in 5G would enable many industrial applications for the next-generation mobile technology
Topic | 5G
