Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings faces another complaint over alleged monopolistic practices. Photo: Reuters
Tencent hit with fresh anti-monopoly complaint, this time from GM China venture
- A General Motors venture with SAIC Motor Corp, along with smart vehicle tech supplier PATEO, jointly filed the complaint to Chinese regulators
- Their accusations were refuted by Tencent, which sued PATEO last year for alleged trademark infringement and unfair competition
