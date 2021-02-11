The headquarters of Tencent in Beijing on August 07, 2020. Photo: AFP The headquarters of Tencent in Beijing on August 07, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tencent executive under investigation for ties to China’s disgraced deputy police chief, The Wall Street Journal reports

  • Zhang Feng has been under investigation by Chinese authorities since early 2020, allegedly for the ‘unauthorised sharing of personal data collected by Tencent’s social-media app WeChat’ with a disgraced police chief, WSJ reported
  • Pony Ma Huateng, the founder and chief executive officer of Tencent, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, WSJ said

Zhou Xin
Updated: 5:03pm, 11 Feb, 2021

