The headquarters of Tencent in Beijing on August 07, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tencent executive under investigation for ties to China’s disgraced deputy police chief, The Wall Street Journal reports
- Zhang Feng has been under investigation by Chinese authorities since early 2020, allegedly for the ‘unauthorised sharing of personal data collected by Tencent’s social-media app WeChat’ with a disgraced police chief, WSJ reported
- Pony Ma Huateng, the founder and chief executive officer of Tencent, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, WSJ said
