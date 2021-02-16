Geng Shuai showing his Douyin profile with almost 4 million fans at his workshop in Baoding city in Hebei province on August 15, 2020. Geng quit his factory job to become an influencer, using Douyin and other social platforms to create different handmade mechanical gadgets for sale. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | ByteDance looks to list Douyin in New York, seizing on new mood in Biden administration and strong demand for China tech stocks
- Listing in New York has gained traction with ByteDance’s investors after Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US president, according to a source
- A US listing is not mutually exclusive with raising funds in Hong Kong, as ByteDance can follow with a secondary listing in Asia’s second-largest capital market
Topic | IPO
