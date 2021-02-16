TikTok is facing allegations of violating EU consumer laws and failing to adequately protect children, a charge the app has faced before in other countries, including the US. Photo: Getty Images
TikTok ‘fails to protect children’, says consumer group, as the Chinese app is hit with consumer law breaches complaints across Europe
- TikTok is facing allegations of violating EU consumer laws because of inadequate privacy and safety policies
- Consumer groups allege that the Chinese short video app, widely popular with teenagers, has unclear terms of service and unfair copyright practices
Topic | TikTok
TikTok is facing allegations of violating EU consumer laws and failing to adequately protect children, a charge the app has faced before in other countries, including the US. Photo: Getty Images