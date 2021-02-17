A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Drones
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese flying taxi maker EHang denies short seller’s fraud claims after US shares plunge 63 per cent

  • A report by short seller Wolfpack Research has put in question drone maker EHang’s financial data
  • A US securities litigation firm said it is investigating EHang for potential violations of federal securities laws

Topic |   Drones
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A passenger sits inside an autonomous aerial vehicle made by EHang Holdings during a test flight in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE