Short video-sharing app operator Douyin has ambitious plans for its search service. Photo: Weibo
TikTok sister app Douyin to deepen search capabilities, become ‘Google of short video’
- ByteDance-owned Douyin plans to increase investment in its in-app search function, which currently has 550 million monthly active users
- The sharpened focus on search is expected to help expand Douyin’s advertising revenue
Topic | Apps
