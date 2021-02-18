Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, has announced a new smart pig farming project involving artificial intelligence amid US sanctions that have hammered its smartphone business. Photo: Reuters
Huawei turns to AI pig farming as the Chinese tech giant explores new growth areas outside smartphones
- Huawei said it is launching an artificial intelligence pig farming project amid ongoing US sanctions that have hammered its smartphone business
- Other tech giants, including JD.com, NetEase, and Alibaba, have all sought to bring new tech to pig farming in China, home to half the world’s live hogs
Topic | Huawei
Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, has announced a new smart pig farming project involving artificial intelligence amid US sanctions that have hammered its smartphone business. Photo: Reuters