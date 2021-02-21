JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a business forum in Hong Kong in this file photo dated June 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
How JD.com founder Richard Liu rebounded from a Minneapolis sex scandal to achieve a hat trick of IPOs in Hong Kong
- Liu has avoided the limelight since 2018 when he was briefly detained by Minneapolis police for allegedly raping a 21-year-old student
- The recent management reshuffles at JD.com demonstrate that Liu retains absolute control of the business empire he built from scratch
