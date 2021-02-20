Beijing-based tech unicorn ByteDance is in early discussions for the potential listing of Douyin, sister of app of short video-sharing platform TikTok, in New York. Photo: Reuters Beijing-based tech unicorn ByteDance is in early discussions for the potential listing of Douyin, sister of app of short video-sharing platform TikTok, in New York. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: ByteDance, Baidu plot next moves as Ehang encounters turbulence

  • ByteDance plans New York listing of short video app Douyin, as Baidu doubles down on smart car initiative
  • Ehang denies fraud allegations levelled against it by activist short seller Wolfpack Research

Bien Perez
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Feb, 2021

