Facebook started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia on February 18, defying a proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users. Photo: Bloomberg
For some in China, Facebook’s spat with Australia proves Beijing was wise to block the service
- Facebook is under fire in Australia for blocking news following a row on whether the company should pay media outlets for their content
- The social media giant’s dispute with Australia prompted some Chinese netizens to point out that Beijing was right to ban the service years ago
Topic | Facebook
Facebook started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia on February 18, defying a proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users. Photo: Bloomberg