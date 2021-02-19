Facebook started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia on February 18, defying a proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users. Photo: Bloomberg Facebook started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia on February 18, defying a proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook started restricting the sharing of news on its service in Australia on February 18, defying a proposed law that would require technology companies to pay publishers when their articles are posted by users. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook
For some in China, Facebook’s spat with Australia proves Beijing was wise to block the service

  • ‎Facebook is under fire in Australia for blocking news following a row on whether the company should pay media outlets for their content
  • The social media giant’s dispute with Australia prompted some Chinese netizens to point out that Beijing was right to ban the service years ago

Masha BorakXinmei Shen
Masha Borak and Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
