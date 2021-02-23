This Oct. 15, 2019, file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. Photo: AP This Oct. 15, 2019, file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. Photo: AP
Softbank
WeWork co-founder nears settlement with SoftBank in lawsuit over scrapped US$3 billion bailout

  • The deal would mean Neumann sells about a quarter of his position in WeWork and remains a major shareholder in the company
  • Neumann sued SoftBank and its Vision Fund, alleging they relied on legally faulty pretexts to renege on the original sale agreement

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:41am, 23 Feb, 2021

