This Oct. 15, 2019, file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. Photo: AP
WeWork co-founder nears settlement with SoftBank in lawsuit over scrapped US$3 billion bailout
- The deal would mean Neumann sells about a quarter of his position in WeWork and remains a major shareholder in the company
- Neumann sued SoftBank and its Vision Fund, alleging they relied on legally faulty pretexts to renege on the original sale agreement
Topic | Softbank
