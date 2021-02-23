The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP) The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP)
The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP)
Gaming
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance makes biggest public commitment yet to Tencent video game rivalry with launch of stand-alone site for Nuverse

  • The video game market has become hugely lucrative in recent years, with both Big Tech and high-powered start-ups aggressively building up their gaming units
  • Nuverse’s previous titles struggled to live up to expectations, but it is only a matter of time before it comes up with a hit game

Topic |   Gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 3:44pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP) The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP)
The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE