The ByteDance logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP)
TikTok owner ByteDance makes biggest public commitment yet to Tencent video game rivalry with launch of stand-alone site for Nuverse
- The video game market has become hugely lucrative in recent years, with both Big Tech and high-powered start-ups aggressively building up their gaming units
- Nuverse’s previous titles struggled to live up to expectations, but it is only a matter of time before it comes up with a hit game
Topic | Gaming
