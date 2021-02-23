Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

US-China tech war: Tech vlogger’s interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook goes viral amid thawing tensions

  • In an 18-minute video interview with 22-year-old student He Shijie, Tim Cook discusses his admiration of Chinese people, history and arts
  • Absent from the discussion was any mention of censorship or the US-China technology rivalry as the Apple CEO courts Chinese consumers for market growth

Topic |   Apple
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:05pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Chinese tech vlogger and 22-year-old student He Shijie interviews Tim Cook in an effort to court young Chinese consumers amid easing US-China tensions. Photo: YouTube screenshot
READ FULL ARTICLE