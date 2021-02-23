Ericsson chief executive Borje Ekholm would like to see the European Union support the company’s customers – mobile network operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Group and Orange – in their 5G network development efforts. Photo: Reuters
Sweden’s Ericsson is getting ready to face new US-backed telecoms gear challengers
- The prospect of a new rival could be a blow to Ericsson, which has made a successful turnaround under CEO Borje Ekholm
- The US government’s global campaign against Huawei opened the opportunity for Ericsson and Nokia to expand in Western markets
Topic | 5G
Ericsson chief executive Borje Ekholm would like to see the European Union support the company’s customers – mobile network operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Group and Orange – in their 5G network development efforts. Photo: Reuters