Since going public on the Nasdaq in 2018, Bilibili has been aggressively pushing to diversify revenues and content beyond the anime, comics and games that it is known for. Photo: Bloomberg
Video streamer Bilibili doubles advertising revenue with new forms of content, but user growth could strain its relationship with anime, comics and games fans
- Video streaming platform Bilibili has spent years trying to grow beyond its young user base to diversify revenue streams, and it paid off in the fourth quarter
- The company grew advertising revenue by 149 per cent, aided by new content like lifestyle videos, in a big departure from its niche beginnings
