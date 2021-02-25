A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
5G global standards won’t split despite scrutiny of Chinese telecoms gear makers, GSMA official says
- The positive prospects for 5G follow Washington’s decision last year to change a rule that prohibits US companies from working with Chinese firms on global standards
- China treats 5G services expansion as a national strategic priority
Topic | 5G
