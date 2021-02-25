A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
5G
Tech /  Big Tech

5G global standards won’t split despite scrutiny of Chinese telecoms gear makers, GSMA official says

  • The positive prospects for 5G follow Washington’s decision last year to change a rule that prohibits US companies from working with Chinese firms on global standards
  • China treats 5G services expansion as a national strategic priority

Topic |   5G
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:44pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
A large 5G signage is seen above an exhibition booth at telecommunications industry trade show MWC Shanghai on February 23, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE