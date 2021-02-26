China’s information control regime compels digital platforms to censor and surveil speech and activities that pose a challenge to the government’s authority, according to the latest Ranking Digital Rights report. Photo: AP China’s information control regime compels digital platforms to censor and surveil speech and activities that pose a challenge to the government’s authority, according to the latest Ranking Digital Rights report. Photo: AP
Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent rank low in protecting digital rights, but it’s not all their fault, study finds

  • The annual Ranking Digital Rights report showed the three Chinese internet giants in the middle of a pack of 26 Big Tech firms
  • The report said ‘China’s system of authoritarian internet control has inescapable consequences’ for domestic companies in the ranking

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00am, 26 Feb, 2021

