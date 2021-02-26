The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group
Gaming giant NetEase reports strong growth in ed-tech unit Youdao as shares slide amid market volatility
- NetEase reports growth in its Youdao ed-tech unit, buoyed by a surge in demand for remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic
- Gaming remains NetEase’s largest revenue source in the final quarter of 2020
Topic | NetEase
The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group