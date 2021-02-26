The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group
The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group
NetEase
Tech /  Big Tech

Gaming giant NetEase reports strong growth in ed-tech unit Youdao as shares slide amid market volatility

  • NetEase reports growth in its Youdao ed-tech unit, buoyed by a surge in demand for remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Gaming remains NetEase’s largest revenue source in the final quarter of 2020

Topic |   NetEase
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 2:30pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group
The NetEase logo is seen above the company's booth at the ChinaJoy conference at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019. Photo: Visual China Group
READ FULL ARTICLE