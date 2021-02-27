Illustration by Henry Wong Illustration by Henry Wong
Illustration by Henry Wong
Tech /  Big Tech

Big Tech set for starring role at Beijing’s ‘two sessions’ political gala amid regulatory heat and US tech war

  • The tighter regulatory environment from Beijing has fanned speculation over whether Big Tech’s best days are over, after decades of rapid growth with less oversight than traditional industries
  • Analysts are divided on whether being linked to the Communist Party will affect the global ambitions of Chinese tech companies amid ongoing US-China tensions

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Xinmei ShenIris Deng
Xinmei Shen and Iris Deng

Updated: 10:00am, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration by Henry Wong Illustration by Henry Wong
Illustration by Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE