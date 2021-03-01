Bilibili has grown in popularity from a niche site known for anime, comics and games into a mainstream entertainment destination, thanks in large part to ‘uploaders’ who remain dedicated to the platform. Photo: Bloomberg Bilibili has grown in popularity from a niche site known for anime, comics and games into a mainstream entertainment destination, thanks in large part to ‘uploaders’ who remain dedicated to the platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Bilibili is transforming into China’s YouTube as dedicated ‘uploaders’ look beyond niche anime, comics and games

  • Users known as ‘uploaders’ are the lifeblood of Bilibili, helping it maintain appeal among avid fans as Tencent Video, iQiyi and Youku chase films and TV shows
  • Content creators who have stuck with Bilibili say it is because of its supportive community and more interactive features

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Mar, 2021

Bilibili has grown in popularity from a niche site known for anime, comics and games into a mainstream entertainment destination, thanks in large part to ‘uploaders’ who remain dedicated to the platform. Photo: Bloomberg Bilibili has grown in popularity from a niche site known for anime, comics and games into a mainstream entertainment destination, thanks in large part to ‘uploaders’ who remain dedicated to the platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Bilibili has grown in popularity from a niche site known for anime, comics and games into a mainstream entertainment destination, thanks in large part to ‘uploaders’ who remain dedicated to the platform. Photo: Bloomberg
