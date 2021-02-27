Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP
Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance looks to hire 13,000 in effort to supercharge its ed-tech business, Dali

  • Formed last year, ByteDance’s educational tech unit, Dali, will more than double in size over the next four months, according to the company
  • China’s market for online education is expected to surpass US$83 billion by 2022

Topic |   China technology
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:01pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP
Headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, in September, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE