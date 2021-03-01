Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat’s emoji makeover removes cigar image to help stub out smoking among minors
- The change comes years after the Beijing Tobacco Control Association initiated a campaign to remove images of smoking on social media
- China has one of the world’s highest smoking rates, with about half of all men taking up the habit and about 20 per cent of all minors having tried it
