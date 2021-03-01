Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat
Tech /  Big Tech

WeChat’s emoji makeover removes cigar image to help stub out smoking among minors

  • The change comes years after the Beijing Tobacco Control Association initiated a campaign to remove images of smoking on social media
  • China has one of the world’s highest smoking rates, with about half of all men taking up the habit and about 20 per cent of all minors having tried it

Topic |   WeChat
Yujie XueIris Deng
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Iris Deng

Updated: 7:08pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent Holdings’ WeChat and Weixin had a combined 1.2 billion monthly active users as of September 30 last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE