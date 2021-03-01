A man holding a phone walks past a sign of ByteDance's Douyin app in Hangzhou, China, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters A man holding a phone walks past a sign of ByteDance's Douyin app in Hangzhou, China, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A man holding a phone walks past a sign of ByteDance's Douyin app in Hangzhou, China, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Censorship
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok sister app Douyin removes thousands of accounts for flaunting wealth

  • Douyin owner ByteDance said the platform has banned and removed thousands of accounts and videos for “money worship” and other inappropriate behaviour
  • Wealth inequality remains a challenge in China even though it has shown a declining trend in recent years

Tracy Qu
Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Mar, 2021

