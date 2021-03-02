The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
Microsoft
Tech /  Big Tech

Microsoft names Qualcomm executive Hou Yang as new Greater China chief

  • Before joining Microsoft, Hou Yang worked in Qualcomm’s lucrative semiconductor business
  • Microsoft has a long presence in China, but has so far failed to turn it into a large revenue generator

Topic |   Microsoft
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 2:34pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
The French headquarters of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris suburb on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE