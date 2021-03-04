A logo of Google is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Google says it won’t use new web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
- It will continue to test ways for businesses to target ads to large groups of anonymous users
- Privacy activists for years have criticised tech companies for using cookies to record browsing information of users
