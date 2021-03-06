Policymakers revealed intentions to build a “Digital China” with clearer boundaries for how and when mainland tech companies can use the data they collect from users. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘two sessions’ 2021: plans for ‘Digital China’ transformation come with increased regulations for personal data
- In a new work report and 14th five-year plan, China seeks to nurture digital industries such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud computing
- Policymakers at the ‘two sessions’ are also speeding up the roll-out of two laws protecting personal information and data security
