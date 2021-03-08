The headquarters of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com on June 20, 2020/ Photo: Kyodo
exclusive | JD.com may withdraw fintech unit’s stock sale in Shanghai’s Star Market after restructuring at JD Technology, sources say
- JD.com’s fintech unit, known as JD Finance until 2018, was renamed JD Digits, and then renamed JD Technology in January
- The unit absorbed JD.com’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing businesses in its latest restructuring
Topic | JD.com
