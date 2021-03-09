Oppo has become the No 1 smartphone brand in China for the first time, benefiting from declining sales from competitor Huawei, which has been struggling under the weight of US sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock Oppo has become the No 1 smartphone brand in China for the first time, benefiting from declining sales from competitor Huawei, which has been struggling under the weight of US sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
Oppo, Xiaomi rise in smartphone rankings, filling the Huawei void left by US sanctions

  • Oppo became China’s No 1 smartphone brand for the first time with 21 per cent of the market, according to Counterpoint
  • Xiaomi and Oppo have benefited the most from Huawei’s decline, precipitated by US sanctions, in China, Europe and Latin America

Iris DengMasha Borak
Iris Deng and Masha Borak

Updated: 8:53am, 9 Mar, 2021

Oppo has become the No 1 smartphone brand in China for the first time, benefiting from declining sales from competitor Huawei, which has been struggling under the weight of US sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
