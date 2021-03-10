LinkedIn’s office at Hysan Place, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on May 16, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong LinkedIn’s office at Hysan Place, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on May 16, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
LinkedIn’s office at Hysan Place, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on May 16, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Microsoft’s LinkedIn halts new account registrations in China to review local law compliance

  • The professional networking site is a rare example of a US social media platform that remains open to mainland Chinese users
  • LinkedIn denies that the move is related to Microsoft’s recent accusation that state-sponsored hackers operating from China attacked its email servers

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:45pm, 10 Mar, 2021

LinkedIn’s office at Hysan Place, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on May 16, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
