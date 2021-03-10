A pedestrian walks past a China Telecom shop in Shanghai on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian walks past a China Telecom shop in Shanghai on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom
China Telecom plans to raise funds in Shanghai bourse after New York delisting

  • China Telecom plans a secondary flotation in Shanghai to raise funds for 5G, industrial internet, and research and development efforts
  • The company expects to operate 700,000 5G base stations by the end of this year

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Mar, 2021

